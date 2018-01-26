Making numbers count at Mount St Michael’s

Mount St. Michael’s Primary School in Randalstown are getting ready to make it count for children on Friday, February 2, by celebrating the NSPCC’s Number Day.

Pupils and teachers alike will be going head to head in fun and engaging Maths activities.

The children from Nursery to Primary Seven will ‘Dress Up For Digits’ and make a donation to wear a fancy dress costume with a number on it with the aim of helping the NSPCC to raise vital funds to protect children through its projects and services, including Childline – the UK’s free, confidential 24-hour helpline and online service for children and young people.

Martina McConkey, Numeracy Co-ordinator at Mount St. Michael’s said: “Number day is a brilliant way to raise money for the NSPCC as it allows us to support a worthwhile cause while having fun with Maths to support children’s education.

“We’re excited to see what creative ideas our pupils and teachers come up with to help celebrate this year’s event.”