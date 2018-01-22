Autism NI Patron, Stephen Clements is calling on local businesses, schools and communities to support the forthcoming World Autism Awareness Month this April and get behind the charity’s new campaign - ‘Making Sense of Autism’.

He is inviting people to a ‘Making Sense of Autism’ Family Fun Day in Ballymena in April.

Stephen said: “Our new ‘Making Sense of Autism’ campaign aims to raise awareness about Autism in the classroom, in the work place and in the local community. Join us today and help raise awareness and vital funds for the Charity across Northern Ireland. One in 40 school children in Northern Ireland is diagnosed with Autism and we rely on your help to improve the lives of children and adults affected by this hidden disability.

“Autism NI supports individuals and their families affected by Autism to become integrated and valued members of the community, and to kickstart the campaign the Charity will be hosting a series of ‘Making Sense of Autism’ family events to help local communities across Northern Ireland understand Autism.

“Join us on Saturday, April 14, at Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymena, from 1pm – 4pm for a ‘Making Sense of Autism’ Family Fun Day. To register simply call 028 9040 1729.”

Alongside this event there, will be fun awareness activities that your school, workplace, friends and family can get involved in including our ‘School’s Sensory Challenge’, ‘Corporate Colours Day’ and a ‘Walk a ‘K’ a Day’ all taking place during World Autism Awareness Month which takes place this April.