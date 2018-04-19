‘Making Sense of Autism’ Fun Day

Hundreds of families attended the recent ‘Making Sense of Autism’ Family Fun Day which took place in Ballymena’s Seven Towers Leisure Centre.

The Family Fun Day was planned to help communities across the province gain a better understanding of autism and for autism families to come together and enjoy interactive activities and a health fair in an ‘autism friendly’ environment.

Bentley, RJ and Jonie having fun at the Autism NI Family Fun Day in Ballymena.

Autism NI supports individuals and their families living with Autism to become integrated and valued members of the community. In celebration of World Autism Awareness Month this April thousands of families attended the ‘Making Sense of Autism’ events in Ballymena, Belfast, Enniskillen and Derry-Londonderry.

Autism NI CEO Kerry Boyd said: “These events have been in the planning stages for months and it has been absolutely wonderful to see so many families coming together to help us raise awareness for Autism. I would also like to thank all the dignitaries that attended.”