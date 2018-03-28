Male Voice Choir hits another high note

The annual Seven Towers Male Voice Choir concerts on March 23 and 24 drew capacity crowds to the Braid on both nights.

Each year, the event raises funds for a local charity and this year Diabetes UK Northern Ireland was the chosen beneficiary.

Guest artists for the 2018 performances were Mezzo Soprano Clover Watts, who hails from Jamaica, and local young flautist, Jake Houston.

Clover treated audiences to a diverse repertoire accompanied by Sam Murray while flautist Jake Houston, a pupil at Cambridge House Grammar School performed a range of classical and popular pieces, accompanied by Gail Evans.

Topping the bill, the male voice choir performed a wide repertoire including traditional airs and songs from stage and screen. Controlled renditions of ‘When I survey’ contrasted with the exuberance of ‘Is this the way to Amarillo?’ They rounded off the show with a trio of classics - ‘Can you feel the love tonight’, ‘Those magnificent men in their flying machines’ and ‘You’ll never walk alone’. The work which had gone into preparing for the event really shone through in two evenings of confident performances.

Musical Director was Thelma Strange and the choir’s talented accompanist was Rae Shiels.

The event was ably compered by the choir’s chairman, Derek Murdoch, and thanks have been extended to Derek and his team of volunteers for their contribution to yet another successful show and for all the work they did behind the scenes. Thanks have also been extended to the Wright Group for their generous support as principal sponsors.

New members are always welcome to join the choir. Practices take place on Monday evenings from September to March in Ballymena Bowling Club. More information is available from www.seventowersmvchoir.com. Copies of the choir’s CD are available by contacting any member of the choir.