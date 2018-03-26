Marathon effort for Children with Cancer

A Tyrone man is ready to make a marathon effort in London this month for Children with Cancer UK.

Gerry Quinn will raise funds for the charity in a couple of weeks’ time when he takes part in the 2018 Virgin Money London marathon.

He has set up a Just Giving page for anyone who would like to support his fundraiser

Children with Cancer UK is a national charity dedicated to the fight against childhood cancer and its aims are to determine the causes, find cures and provide care for children with cancer.

Emily Ross and Rebecca Stannard of Children with Cancer UK’s Sports Events Team stated: “Any support received will be much appreciated and please be assured that as soon as Children with Cancer UK receive the funds we will immediately put them to very good use in our fight to save young lives.

“We fund life-saving research into the causes, prevention and treatment of childhood cancer. We fund innovative welfare projects to provide better care for young cancer patients and their families.

“We campaign to raise awareness of childhood cancer to protect more children and to improve the lives of young cancer patients today, and for future generations.”

The 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon will showcase its runners, champions, volunteers, supporters and spectators through the new Spirit of London campaign.

Her Majesty The Queen will be the official starter for this year’s event.

For anyone who would like to contribute to the charity by supporting Gerry’s marathon effort - the link to his Just Giving Page is: http://www.justgiving.com/Gerard-Quinn2