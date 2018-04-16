Mark inspires BHF fundraising

A Ballymena boy born with complex congenital heart disease has inspired his community and school to support the fight against heart disease.

Mark Lynn, a primary pupil at Ballykeel Primary School, inspired them to raise over £1,000 in aid of British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland.

Mark, together with his mum Donna and family, organised a ‘Wear Red’ day at the school and sold British Heart Foundation memorabilia in exchange for donations.

Mark, who is just seven-years-old, has undergone four open heart surgeries and numerous cardiac procedures since he was a baby.

In 2015 he was diagnosed with heart failure but that hasn’t stopped him and his parents Donna and Geoff supporting the British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland.

Speaking about his support and fundraising for the Foundation, Mark said: “I really enjoy fundraising and want to help other children like me who have heart problems and are in and out of hospital.”

Head of British Heart Foundation NI, Jayne Murray said: “We are incredibly grateful to Mark and his family for their amazing support.

“Their hard work has been truly inspiring and we want to thank Mark, his family, school and the Ballymena community for their generous support.

“Through support from people like Mark, his family and community, we can continue to fund the vital research needed to help keep hearts beating across Northern Ireland.”

Mark, his family and all at British Heart Foundation NI have extended thanks to the teachers, children and parents at Ballykeel Primary School for their generous support in baking and organising, everyone in the community who donated as well as Dougies Goodies bakery for their work on a beautiful cake for the occasion.

Anyone who would like to follow the lead of Mark and his family and fundraise or give their support to British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland, can contact Órla Clarke on 07714 069129 or clarkeo@bhf.org.uk.