Mayor congratulates Good Relations graduates

A celebration evening has been held by the borough council for participants who completed an OCN Level II in Civic Leadership and Good Relations.

The programme, which was supported by The Executive Office, was developed as part of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Good Relations Programme and aims to equip participants to become better involved in civic and community life and in good relations activity. The programme also builds knowledge of the importance of living in a shared society.

lynda Hill and Nicholas Davis with their certificates and Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Cllr Paul Reid

Through the ‘Together Building a United Community Strategy’ government has the shared aim to create a community which promotes mutual respect and understanding.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Paul Reid said: “This Good Relations initiative is about helping to equip those taking part to take up leadership roles within their communities. I hope the skills, knowledge and experiences they have shared with each other, will continue to positively affect communities in Mid and East Antrim.

“Special thanks goes to trainer Diane Greer, who worked in partnership with the Council’s Good Relations staff in the delivery of this programme. Council wants everyone who lives, works or visits Mid & East Antrim to feel welcome, safe and respected. This is something that is clearly set out in “Putting People First” – our first Community Plan.”