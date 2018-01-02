Mayor hosts free musical concert

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim is holding a free music concert at McNeill Theatre, Larne on Friday, January 12.

Students from The Music Yard will be providing a two hour showcase of music from a wide range of genres.

Vocal, guitar and drum students between the ages of five and 16 years, along with their music tutors and The Music Yard Choir, have been practicing diligently to provide an evening of excellent entertainment.

Mayor Cllr Paul Reid said: “I am delighted to welcome all the fantastic local talents to perform in this special free concert. It promises to be an unmissable evening that will cheer us all up and help us kick off the New Year in style.

“The Music Yard choir have attracted a lot of attention recently for their cover of a Liam Gallagher song and even got praise from the Oasis star himself, so we are truly honoured to have them perform for us all here in Mid and East Antrim.

“The concert is free but it’s also an opportunity to raise funds for my charitable cause this year, ‘Building Stronger People’. It supports the great work happening across Mid and East Antrim to tackle drug and alcohol addiction, and to raise awareness of suicide and mental health.

“These issues are extremely important to me and there is a lot of great work happening across Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne which I hope to not only support but promote over my term as Mayor.

“Addiction and mental health problems often go hand in hand and with Northern Ireland having the highest rate of suicide in the UK, we need to ensure we do everything we can to promote what help is out there. Our citizens are at the heart of this and we have a duty of care to protect and help those most vulnerable in our society and help them to build a stronger future for themselves and their families.

“I hope to see many of you at the event as it really does promise to deliver a magical night of entertainment.”

The doors open at 6.30pm and the show starts at 7pm.

Tickets are free and available from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/event/FELFHL or from Larne Visitor Information Centre T: 028 28262495.