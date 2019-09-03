Mid and East Antrim votes against flying of Pride flag

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has voted against the flying of a rainbow flag as a show of support for Pride next year.

A motion brought forward by the Alliance Party to fly the rainbow flag at council buildings was defeated by 28 votes to ten.

Larne Lough councillor Danny Donnelly said that the motion was “defeated by the DUP, TUV and UUP”.

He described the decision as “disappointing”.

Alliance had proposed that the rainbow flag be flown at Carrick Town Hall, Smiley Building, in Larne and Braid Building in Ballymena to “mark the occasion of Pride in 2020”.