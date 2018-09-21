More time to help shape leisure services in the borough

Residents in the borough now have more time to help shape local leisure services.

A survey to help shape Mid and East Antrim Council’s leisure services has been extended to allow more people to have their say.

To kick off the process, a questionnaire on the council website was available to complete from July until September 13, however, an, online questionnaire can now be completed until November 10.

Paper copies are also available at leisure centre receptions in Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne, as well as at Ballymena Showgrounds. The information provided will help give the council a better understanding of what customers who use the facilities think, and how they might be improved for the future. The survey should take less than ten minutes to complete.

Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Council, Councillor Cheryl Johnston said: “I would encourage anyone who uses the leisure services in the borough to let us know their thoughts as it will help council improve how we serve our ratepayers.

“The results will help to improve and prioritise the things that matter most to you, our customers. As a council, we fully support and encourage an active lifestyle, and what better way to inspire the next generation than to ensure we have top sporting and recreational facilities. We welcome everyone’s views, whether you are a regular member at one of the venues, an occasional user or a visitor to the borough.” Anyone who would like to complete the survey can go to: www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/MEActive