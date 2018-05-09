Moy Park raise target-busting £150K funds for Farm Africa

As part of Responsible Business Week, Moy Park has announced that a total of over £150,000 has been raised for charity partner Farm Africa.

Moy Park announced its partnership with Farm Africa in 2015, aiming to raise an ambitious £100,000 for the charity over a three-year period. The charity is committed to combating poverty and supporting farmers in eastern Africa, so they can increase harvests, become self-sufficient and start businesses, while protecting the environment for years to come.

Over the past three years, Moy Park employees have taken part in a variety of fundraising activities such as mountain climbing, competing in marathons and cycle relays and most recently completing a gruelling seven-day hike up and across Mount Elgon on the Tanzania-Uganda border and building beehives in the ‘Big Beehive Build’ in Tanzania’s Nou Forest.

Farm Africa Head of Corporate Partnerships Penny Ruszczynski said: “A huge thank you to Moy Park for all their hard work and determination in absolutely smashing their target and raising over £150,000 for Farm Africa. Millions of farmers in eastern Africa are trapped in poverty due to agricultural yields and profits being a fraction of the potential. Moy Park’s generous support will help give more farmers the support they need to grow more, sell more and sell for more. This partnership is a fantastic example of how the food industry can work together to make change happen.”