New look Broughshane Play Park open to public

The new look Broughshane Play Park is now open to the public following a makeover to the tune of almost £150,000.

The new and improved facility, which is an enhancement to an existing play area on the Knockan Road, includes equipment to make it as accessible as possible for everyone.

Equipment provided includes a wheelchair roundabout, a 30-metre cableway, inclusive seats provided to the existing swing unit, a standing pendulum swing, a cradle nest, a 4-person see-saw and a chain path. For toddlers there is a new slide, a sand play area with integral timber seating, an integrated trampoline and a small play digger. Pictured: Jackie Patton and Katrina Morgan MEABC, Sandy Wilson of Broughshane & District Com. Association, Michael Price of Broughshane Community Play Park Association and Cllrs Burnside, Frew, McCaughey, Adger, Graham and Ald. Cherry.