Calling all Antrim PERi-PERi fans!

Are you a Nando’s super fan? It’s not long now until they’re firing-up the grills at the new Nando’s restaurant at The Junction.

Be part of the big opening night!

To celebrate we’re giving you the chance to win your way to have a first look at the new restaurant and win a meal for you and three friends while you’re there.

Enter our Facebook competition by commenting below this post with the three friends you’d bring and why, and it could be you!

Winner will be notified on Friday with the official opening on Wednesday 26 February at 12 noon.

Ts & Cs – winner must be willing to take part in PR photographs.

See standard JPI Media competition Ts and Cs here.