New Play Park at Antrim Lough Shore

Exciting plans are underway to develop a nautical themed play park, including a wheelchair accessible boat, at Antrim Lough Shore Park.

Speaking at the sod-cutting, the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Paul Hamill said: “I am pleased to see this exciting new project taking shape as the Council is investing £250,000. The new play park will make this beautiful park even more fun for everyone as well as complementing the future plans to develop a new Gateway Visitor Centre at Antrim Lough Shore Park.”

Some elements of the new play park have been designed by school pupils from across the borough. Their creative ideas should be open in time for the summer holidays, as the work is expected to last for approximately 16 weeks.

See the Council’s social media and website for details of when the new play park will be open and ready for use.