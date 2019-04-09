New strategy aims to promote Good Relations

A new strategy promoting Good Relations has been launched by Mid and East Antrim Council.

The Good Relations Strategy acknowledges the challenges, and encourages us all to find ways to work collectively to create a better future for all. Central to this is creating good relations between and within communities. The plan focuses on four areas: Children and young people, shared community, safe community and cultural expression. It covers things like education, sport and drama opportunities, social provision, joint partnership working to tackle paramilitaries and how to celebrate all the cultures of the borough safely and respectfully. Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Cllr Lindsay Millar (pictured with Erika Norwood (Executive Office)and Bebhinn McKinley (MEABC Good Relations) said: “We want to ensure that Mid and East Antrim is a strong, vibrant and inclusive community.”