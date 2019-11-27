New vaccum set to make a clean sweep

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has taken delivery of a new, state of the art, street cleaning machine for use in Ballymena town centre, courtesy of the Ballymena Business Improvement District.

The Vanguard machine offers a host of additional benefits designed to improve street cleaning in the town.

The new machine is battery powered, with an electric motor, and uses a powerful vacuum hose to lift litter. It is quiet to operate and benefits from zero emissions. In addition, it has a small power washer that can clean up and disinfect any pavement spotting or fouling.

The Vanguard offers the equivalent efficiency of five conventional operatives using the traditional broom and cart method of street cleaning.

Speaking at its launch, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cr Maureen Morrow, said: “Right across Mid and East Antrim people are working hard to make our borough an attractive place to live, work and invest and this new equipment will enhance that work. Iam delighted to see this new street cleansing vehicles now in operation. First impressions are very important and that’s why we want our town centres to be presentable and clean so it encourages people to return time and time again.”

Ballymena (BID) Manager, Kathleen McBride, said: “The purchase was agreed following extensive research into efficient street cleaning systems and followed a trial period with an older model of the Vanguard, loaned to the BID by the suppliers.”

BID Chair Stephen Reynolds said: “Local businesses rely on a clean and hygienic town centre and street environment to attract custom and new businesses to our town. Traders, locals and visitors alike expect to see our streets well-presented and litter free. A recent report by Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful scored Mid and East Antrim Borough Council at 72 per cent which is four per cent above the Northern Ireland Council average of 68 per cent. A good first impression makes a lasting impression and it’s important that we all do our utmost to keep Ballymena tidy.”