New Year’s Day swimmers ready to make a splash

The 49th annual New Year Day Sponsored Swim will take place in Carnlough Harbour on Wednesday, January 1, at 12 noon sharp.

Last year 83 hardy souls took the plunge and among those hoping to take part again in 2020 will be Ballymena man Jeff Bell, who has taken part in all of the past 48 Swims.

Afterwards, all swimmers will be presented with a Certificate and Medal at The Bridge Bar (Cheyannes) to mark their participation, followed by a social event.

Anyone wishing to participate will be most welcome and, if they wish, can obtain a sponsorship form from Billy McIlroy 12. Rathlin Drive. Ballymena. or phone 02825644326 or 07718809314 or by contacting Myrtle Taylor at Ballymena Business Equipment. 73. Larne Street. Ballymena