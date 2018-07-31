NHBC Quality awards for site managers

Two site managers from Antrim Construction Co Ltd have won Quality Awards in the first round of NHBC Pride in the Job Awards 2018.

Now in their 38th year, the Awards are a very highly regarded competition in the house-building industry, dedicated to recognising site managers who achieve the highest standards in house building.

Antrim Construction site manager Philip Dickenson who has won a NHBC Quality Awards for outstanding homes in the first round of NHBC Pride in the Job Awards 2018. (submitted pi.)

Philip Dickenson and Andrew Johnston are two of only 25 site managers in NI & IOM to have won a Quality Award for sites this year.

The 450 Quality Award winners across the UK represent the top three per cent of the 16,000 site managers entered into the competition. Being selected by NHBC as one of the UK’s top site managers is testament to their commitment to building homes of outstanding quality for the benefit of the people who will live in them. Over the past 12 months judges have assessed the skills demonstrated by the site managers in their day-to-day work, covering six key areas. NHBC Regional Director Padraig Venney said: “Pride in the Job recognises the hugely important role site managers play in delivering high quality new homes and receiving a Quality Award is a great achievement for any site manager.”

The Quality Award winners will now go on to compete for Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards that will be announced at an event in Belfast in November, with the Supreme Award Winners unveiled at a gala ceremony in January 2019.