Nominations sought for borough’s 2020 Sports Awards

Nominations are now open for the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council Sports Awards 2020.

Awards are up for grabs in 10 categories in total - the Junior Sportsperson of the Year, Team of the Year, School Sporting Performance, Sportsperson/Team of the Year, Sportsperson/Team with a Disability, Services to Sport, Manager/Coach of the Year, Sportsperson of the Year, Community Participation and Sporting Hall of Fame titles.

This year, the Sports Awards will take place in Larne Leisure Centre on Thursday, March 5, with compere for the evening former Northern Ireland footballer turned broadcaster Liam Beckett MBE. Details of how to nominate at www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/sportsawards with the nomination process running until January 20.