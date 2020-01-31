Northern Ireland’s best pizza, as voted by you!

Ever find yourself going back and forth on where to eat, scrolling through websites looking at menu after menu, declaring you “don’t mind” where you go, yet regretting your choice when you do? Fear no more!

In our new ‘Best Of’ series we have curated data from Tripadviser reviews to bring you a list of Northern Ireland’s most popular pizza, Indian, Chinese and fish and chips restaurants.

Based solely on their respective Tripadviser ‘excellent’ scores, this list kicks of with pizza week and from budget friendly bites to luxury laden toppings, there’s something for everyone across NI.

Belfast: Villa Italia

Trip Adviser ‘Excellent’ score: 55%

Walk inside this family run restaurant and you could be forgiven for thinking you’ve stepped off the plane in rural Italy. With decor inspired by an Italian village square and a menu to match, this is the perfect location for a romantic dinner date below the (artificial) stars.

Down: Sapori Italiani, Newry

Trip Adviser ‘Excellent’ score: 62%

A quaint Italian restuarant in Newry town centre, offering sit in and takeaway options, Sapori comes up tops for pizza and pasta options. With its 5* rating on service, you’re guaranteed a comfortable evening in the heart of Co Down.

Armagh: Zio Restaurant

Trip Adviser ‘Excellent’ score: 63%

Open everyday from 12pm – 10pm, Zio describes itself as an ‘informal, family friendly restaurant’ – serving up ‘huge’ portions at ‘reasonable’ prices, Zio is a top choice for budget conscious families looking for a relaxing atmosphere.

Fermanagh: The Firehouse

Trip Adviser ‘Excellent’ score: 56%

A newcomer to the list having only opened its doors in 2018, this diverse restaurant and bar prides itself on producing high quality stone baked pizzas and top notch cocktails.

Londonderry: Nonna’s Woodfired Pizzas, Derry/Londonderry

Trip Adviser ‘Excellent’ score: 74%

Pizza doesn’t get much more authentic than it does at Nonna’s. Founded by two brothers who ‘spent years travelling around Italy’ Nonna’s combines pure Italian cooking with locally sourced ingredients to create family friendly dining with a Bring Your Own policy.

Tyrone: Villa Vinci,

Trip Adviser ‘Excellent’ score: 51%

With great offers available, including a three course early bird menu for £13.95, Villa Vinci is one of the best priced options on our list. Catering to a wide range of dietry needs, this italian comes in at #2 out of #32 restaurants in Tyrone.

Antrim:Pizza Piccalo, Ballymoney

Trip Adviser ‘Excellent’ score: 81% (Winner!)

Another money friendly options, Pizza Piccalo uses fresh home made dough to create pizzas that give Naples a run for its money. With a varied menu including a never ending list of pasta and salad options, this Ballymoney restaurant is a great choice for pizza lovers and health conscious diners alike.