NRC apprentices compete in Skillbuild NI Heats

Northern Regional College construction apprentices from all campuses pitted their skills against their peers in the annual intercampus competition hosted by the College in partnership with SkillbuildNI at the Newtownabbey site.

Organised locally by CITB NI, SkillbuildNI is the largest multi-trade competition in the UK for young students and apprentices and the first step on a journey that could lead to the world finals.

Some of the Northern Regional College apprentices who participated in the SkillbuildNI intercampus competition at the Colleges Newtownabbey campus, from left to right, David Cooper, CITB NI chairman; Ryan McCracken, Newtownabbey; John Glasgow, Newtownabbey; Abigail Reilly, Trostan Ave; Chandler Douglas, Trostan Ave; Kevin OBoyle, Trostan Ave; and, Matt Murray Head of Engineering and Built Environment at the College.

The category winners in the skills areas of Plumbing, Electrical Installation, Brickwork, Joinery and Carpentry progress to next month’s Northern Ireland regional finals. Regional winners go forward to represent Northern Ireland at Skills Show UK later this year to be in with a chance of securing a coveted place at the WorldSkills finals in Russia.

The category winners of the Skillbuild 2018 were: Plumbing - first, Abigail Reilly, Trostan Ave; second John Glasgow, Newtownabbey; third Chandler Douglas, Trostan Ave. Electrical Installation - first Mark Fullerton, Farm Lodge; second, Zak McFarland, Farm Lodge; third, Morgan Wallace, Newtownabbey. Brickwork - first, Derek McMullan, Farm Lodge; second, Andrew McSorley, Newtownabbey; third, Brandon Grant, Farm Lodge. Joinery - first, Kyle Parry, Coleraine. Carpentry, first, Samuel Gilmore, Coleraine; second Patrick McCloskey, Coleraine; third, James Drennan, Magherafelt

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, David Cooper, chairman of CITB NI, congratulated all the competitors: “Taking part in competitions like this is a very important part of your career development and you should all be very proud of what you have achieved here today. This is the first step of an important journey which could take you all the way to the world finals which are held every two years. Competitions challenge your ability and while they can be very daunting, if you have the ability and the mental stamina, you should be able to build on what you have achieved here today and go on to do very well.”

Matt Murray, Head of Engineering and Built Environment at NRC, said: “We encourage all our students to participate in competitions as it is an excellent way to enhance their skills and knowledge. The Intercampus Skillbuild competition contributes to the learners’ experience and improves their confidence, while providing them the opportunity to test their skills against their college peers.

Electrical Installation winners in the SkillbuildNI intercampus competition at the Colleges Newtownabbey campus, from left to right, David Cooper, CITB NI chairman, Morgan Wallace (3rd place) Newtownabbey,Mark Fullerton (1st place) Farm Lodge, Zak McFarland (2nd place) Farm Lodge and Matt Murray Head of Engineering and Built Environment at the College.

To find out more about opportunities available for apprentices and trainees at NRC go along to the College Open Day in February or visit www.nrc.ac.uk/opendoors