Older people find out how they can share in £80k funding kitty

Community groups from across Mid and East Antrim have learned more about how they can apply for funding for an exciting new programme of fun activities.

Mid and East Antrim Agewell Partnership (MEAAP) have secured funding of over £80,000 through a partnership with Mid and East Antrim Borough

Pictured at the MEAAP Peace IV information session in Ballymena

Council’s European Union’s Peace IV Building Positive Relations Working Group, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

The Larne Market Yard, Ballymena North Centre and Carrick Town Hall were all stops on a three day road trip by MEAAP who are searching for 30 older people’s groups from the three areas.

The aim is to create 15 cross-community partnerships which is seen as a perfect way for older people to make new friends from another part of Mid and East Antrim.

MEAAP Peace IV Project Officer Sarah McLaughlin said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for groups to take part in a variety of fun activity sessions throughout 2018/2019. These information sessions have been a great motivator for those over 60 in the area to hear more about the

The MEAAP Peace IV information session in Carrickfergus.

possibilities the programme could offer and most importantly to work towards getting their applications in before March 30, 2018.

“We will support each partnership to participate in 10 fun activity sessions and fund all costs, including room hire, transport, facilitators and catering. What you do in those sessions and how much fun you have is all up to the partnership.

“Activities will be themed including sports, arts, drama, history and reminiscence and ethnic minority, you decide which theme suits your group

best. So, if you’ve always fancied trying Tai Chi or yoga, starting a Polish language class or even taking to the stage to do some stand-up comedy, this is the project for you.”

Pictured at the MEAAP Peace IV information session in Ballymena are - From Left to right Patricia Brennan (Mid and East Antrim Borough Council) Sarah McLaughlin (Peace IV Project Officer) Ashley Ritchie (Mid and East Antrim Borough Council).

Match-funding for this element of the PEACE IV Programme has been provided by the Executive Office in Northern Ireland and the Department of Rural and Community Development in Ireland.

Mid and East Antrim Agewell Partnership is local inter-agency based partnership aimed at improving the lives of older people aged 60 years and over in the Ballymena, Larne and Carrickfergus areas. A local charity, it was set up in 2011 with the aim of improving the lives of older people across those three areas and anyone who would like to get involved or find oure more information on MEAAP can visit their website at www.meaap.co.uk

Anyone interested in more details about the Peace IV Age Friendly Cross Community Programme can email Sarah.McLaughlin@meaap.co.uk