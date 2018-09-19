‘On Her Majesty’s Service’ talk

Cullybackey and District Historical Society have issued an invitation to the public to join them on Thursday, September 20, for ‘On her Majesty’s Service: An Evening with Mrs Joan Christie, MBE, OBE, CVO, Lord Lieutenant for Co. Antrim.

The meeting will take place in Cullybackey British Legion Hall at 8pm. Membership fees will be collected on the night and admission for non-members is £3. Everyone is welcome. Light refreshments will be provided.

More information on the historical society and their new 2018-2019 season can be found at http://cullybackeyhistory.co.uk/ or on their Facebook page.