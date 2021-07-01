Aaron and Kori trek for NSPCC

Employees Aaron Kirkwood and Kori Hillis from the Ballymena and Antrim branches took part in the climb to raise vital funds for NSPCC Northern Ireland in aid of its flagship event Childhood Day which took place in June. Not content with this great challenge, some of the IQ team also undertook an ice bucket challenge to raise even more money for the charity. Altogether, these events raised an incredible £6,500.

Latest Childline data revealed there have been over 1,100 counselling sessions with children from NI about mental or emotional health since April last year so these funds are very much needed as the NSPCC continues to be here for children and young people throughout this very difficult year. Tennielle McIlroy, Commercial Director of IQ&Co and Mortgage IQ said: “I am so proud of our staff for giving up their weekend to undertake this event which was designed to help make a difference to the lives of children in Northern Ireland. It was a tough climb for staff aged from their twenties to their fifties but everyone who took part had a brilliant time and it was made even better by the knowledge that they were supporting Childhood Day. As a company, we have a strong ethos of giving back to the community so we were so happy to support the work of NSPCC Northern Ireland.” The NSPCC is a children’s charity fighting to end child abuse in the UK and Channel Islands. Their Childline service provides a safe, confidential place for children with no one else to turn to whenever they need help 365 days a year.