Ballymena Saturday Market is back!

From 7 August, the market will be held from 8am-2pm at Ballymoney Road carpark, bringing it closer to the town centre and public transport connections.

Traders old and new will be celebrating the move with music, performers and offers to mark a new chapter in the market’s long history.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr William McCaughey said: “This move symbolises a reinvigoration of one of the town’s most valued assets. Not only will it ensure the future sustainability of the market but will continue to promote the town centre and its economic recovery plan by helping boost footfall and bringing a more connected feel to the high street and artisan traders.

Gerry ‘the fish man’ McNabb has traded in Mid and East Antrim for over 40 years

“There has been such a demand for local, traceable produce over lockdown and we want to support our traders to capitalise on this. It’s only right that we help facilitate a more accessible market for locals and visitors alike, showing off our best local talent and produce right here in Mid and East Antrim.”

The market’s location is now on one of the main arterial routes into Ballymena and hopes to attract more people.

Gerry ‘the fish man’ McNabb has traded in Mid and East Antrim for over 40 years and spoke previously about his love for the market, despite the early mornings: “I love it. It is a big part of my life. It is not really like work, it is just like going out and meeting friends.