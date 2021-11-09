Busy time for Muckamore WI
Burnside Orange Hall on Loughanmore Road was the venue for the recent November meeting of Muckamore Women’s Institute.
Guest speaker for the evening was Mrs Vera McCullough, multi award winning jewellery designer.
This year Muckamore WI look forward to celebrating their Platinum Anniversary and a varied programme has been planned including floral art, a Craft Night, informative talks plus an Anniversary Dinner and summer outing.
It was with great delight in October that members met on a sunny Saturday morning at Antrim Castle Gardens for their ACWW walk.
The president, Elizabeth, welcomed everyone for a morning to stroll around the gardens and then on to the Lough Shore Park before returning to the Courtyard at Clotworthy House.
Muckamore Women’s Institute is happy to welcome new members.
For further information, please contact Elizabeth by calling 07814332340.