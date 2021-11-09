Busy time for Muckamore WI

Guest speaker for the evening was Mrs Vera McCullough, multi award winning jewellery designer.

This year Muckamore WI look forward to celebrating their Platinum Anniversary and a varied programme has been planned including floral art, a Craft Night, informative talks plus an Anniversary Dinner and summer outing.

It was with great delight in October that members met on a sunny Saturday morning at Antrim Castle Gardens for their ACWW walk.

Muckamore WI members pictured at Antrim Castle Gardens where they held their ACWW walk

The president, Elizabeth, welcomed everyone for a morning to stroll around the gardens and then on to the Lough Shore Park before returning to the Courtyard at Clotworthy House.

Muckamore Women’s Institute is happy to welcome new members.

For further information, please contact Elizabeth by calling 07814332340.

Members enjoying refreshments before taking part in their ACWW walk in October