Could you hold a Breast Friends BBQ?

The charity’s screening service is the UK’s only free breast screening service available to women aged 40-49 and over the age of 70 (the demographic that falls outside of the NHS screening age range).

Since reopening in August 2020 following the first national lockdown, the charity has provided over 4500 breast screenings to local women detecting approximately 27 breast cancers. Action Cancer’s breast screening service is always free to the user. However, each appointment costs the charity £120.

To support the continuation of the service, the charity is asking people here to hold ‘Breast Friends BBQs’ over the summer months, in line with the Northern Ireland Executive’s Covid-19 restrictions. Since its launch in September 2019, Breast Friends has raised over £99,000 which is enough to provide 1,000 local women with a breast screening appointment.

Action Cancer Calls On Supporters To Host Breast Friends BBQs This Summer To Raise Vital Funds For Its Free Screening Service

Action Cancer’s Community Fundraising Manager, Leigh Osborne said: “As restrictions ease over the summer months, we can all look forward to socialising with friends and family again and a Breast Friends BBQ is the perfect way to do so while raising funds for Action Cancer.”