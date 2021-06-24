Couple take on marathon trek

Marianne Darragh, from Ballymena, who works as a Children’s Services Practitioner at NSPCC’s Belfast Service Centre, has registered alongside her husband Allan to complete the Giant’s Causeway Challenge in July to help raise vital funds for the children’s charity.

Funds are much needed as the NSPCC continues to be here for children and young people throughout this very difficult year.

Marianne and Allan have spent months training for the event, which takes place on Saturday and Sunday, July 17 and 18, at idyllic beauty spots throughout Northern Ireland such as Slemish mountain and Fair Head.

Marianne said: “Allan and I are so excited to take part in the Giant’s Causeway Challenge in July. To get us ready for the event, we have been spending our weekends and free time training by walking and hiking at locations all over Northern Ireland such as Cavehill, Slemish, Ronan’s Way, Fair Head, Murlough Bay and Roe Valley Country Park and Binevanagh which has really helped improve our fitness which we have really enjoyed. We cannot wait to trek a marathon distance along the stunning Causeway Coast and take in all the breathtaking views while raising much-needed funds for the NSPCC.”

Lauren Howard, NSPCC Northern Ireland, said: “We are so pleased Marianne and Allan are taking part in the Giant’s Causeway Challenge in July. It is fantastic to see they have been busy training for the event to help raise money. Participants will start near the iconic Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge and finish in Bushmills. “For anyone interested in taking part in the challenge, there will be support every step of the way. We wish Marianne and Allan the best of luck as they get ready to embark on this challenge and thank them for all the hard work and training they have put in so far!”