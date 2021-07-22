Discovery Week at Ballymena Baptist Church in August
Enthusiastic members of Ballymena Baptist Church are organising a Kids Discovery Week for primary school aged children next month.
The event will run from Monday to Friday, August 16-20.
From Monday to Thursday, there will be a Bible Fun Week from 2pm-4pm at the fellowship’s premises on Mount Street, Ballymena. This will open to anyone in the P1 to P7 age bracket.
Also kicking off on those days is a Football Fun Week at Ballee Playing Fields from 6.45pm-8.45pm. Budding Harry Kanes, Raheem Sterlings or even Marissa Callaghans from P2-P7 are welcome to dazzle on the pitch.
On the Friday, there will be a Family Fun Night from 7pm.
Children can be signed up by filling in a registration form and posting it to Ballymena Baptist or by email to [email protected]
Everyone is welcome. For more information contact: Natalie (HBC) 07889561350 or Stuart (FFW) 07977066052 or access a registration form at
http://ballymenabaptist.org/.../Discovery-Week-2021