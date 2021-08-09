Drama is on way to Castle Gardens

The production will include two open air performances staged in the beautiful surroundings of Antrim Castle Gardens, Friday and Saturday,

September 3 and 4, as well as a preview performance at Theatre at The Mill, Thursday, September 2.

A play by Michael Cameron, writer of the award-winning play ‘Ruby!’, ‘Carson and the Lady’ is inspired by the writing of historical biographer Lyndsy Spence, directed by Colm G Doran and features an acclaimed Northern Ireland cast.

Lady Jean Massereene played by Rosie McClelland

‘Carson and the Lady’ is set in the stately home of Lord and Lady Massereene in Antrim Castle Gardens in the years prior to and beyond the creation of Northern Ireland in May 1921.

Commissioned by Theatre at the Mill and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council ‘Carson and the Lady‘ will be performed as part of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s NI100 ‘One Giant Weekend’ (September 3-5). It is supported by NI Centenary and the National Lottery Heritage Fund as part of their Our Story in the Making: NI Beyond 100 programme and LCC Group.