Enchanted Winter Garden back at the Castle

In 2019 this Christmas spectacular welcomed a staggering 85K visitor. This year’s event will run for an extended period of 18 nights from Saturday, November 27 until Tuesday, December 21, from 4pm – 9.30pm. In addition to a longer run, the Council have also reduced the number of sessions and the capacity for each session. Bookings will be available every 30 minutes from 4-5pm and 6-7pm, allowing a one hour break to help maximise customer enjoyment.

The gardens will become a place of enchantment for families and friends to enjoy the magic of Christmas with dazzling illuminations, the marshmallow fire pit, artisan food stalls, walkabout characters and star attractions, including the Big Wheel, Helter Skelter and The Wonderland Wood, all making a welcome return.

An Evening of Inclusive Enchantment will run on both Wednesdays, December 1 and 8 with reduced numbers, lighting and sound levels, Sensory & Quiet room, ideal for children and adults with additional needs.

The Big Wheel is on its way back to the Enchanted Winter Garden this year

Tickets are priced at £6 adult, £4 child, £18 family ticket (2 adults & 2 children) and under 2s free. Tickets will be available online at enchantedwintergarden.com. as well as the new Arts and Culture Customer Hub service, which includes a live chat facility and direct telephone number T: 0300 123 7788 (calls charged at local rate) can assist with ticket queries if customers are unable to book online. The Customer Hub operates Monday – Friday 9am-5pm and Saturday and Sunday 10am-5pm. Pease visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk for more details.