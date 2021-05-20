Health checks for farm families

The Farm Families Health Checks Programme is aimed at improving the health and social wellbeing of farmers, farm families and rural dwellers in Northern Ireland by increasing access to health screening services.

Christina Faulkner, coordinator, and Helen McAuley, senior nurse, have been assisting in the roll out of the COVID-19 vaccination programme and also providing health messages in the “Protecting the Asset that is you campaign”. Christina said: “IThe service is convenient and gives a good overall general assessment of our health and how small changes can make a difference to any areas we want to improve on”.