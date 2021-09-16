Lodge members meet the NI100 MINI
Members of Thornhill LOL 651 with the NI100 mini - an event which was organised by the Lodge’s Ladies’ Committee.
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 10:39 am
Updated
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 10:40 am
The NI100 Centenary Mini is currently touring iconic locations and events across Northern Ireland.
Pic courtesy of Jon Young.
