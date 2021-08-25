Lylehill Tractor Run 2021

Following a year of haitus due to the pandemic, the annual event attracted a tremendous entry of 134 vehicles.

Despite the challenging weather conditions on the day, spectators gathered at Lylehill Presbyterian Church to watch the cavalcade set off on the designated route around local country roads.

Numerous spectators also lined the route to admire the vast array of tractors and offer their support.

Enjoying the craic at Lylehill YFCâ€TMs Jamesie Watt Memorial Tractor Run in aid of Rural Support. Picture: Julie Hazelton

A fantastic team of past and present members worked hard behind the scenes to prepare and serve a delicious barbeque supper and the members of Lylehill Young Farmers’s Club have extended thanks to Marquess Meats at Muckamore for supplying the burgers and sausages for the BBQ.

Donations are still coming in following the event, but organisers have confirmed that more than £1,925 has been raised for this year’s nominated charity, Rural Support, represented at the tractor run by John Taggart and Emma Louise Kells.

A spokesperson for the event stated: “Rural Support is an incredible charity which aims to listen, guide and connect with farmers.

“It plays a key role in fighting the battle against increasing mental health issues within the agricultural industry in Northern Ireland.

William Johnston, and sons Matthew and Scott, from Rickamore, Templepatrick, enjoying Lylehill YFCâ€TMs Jamesie Watt Memorial Tractor Run. Picture: Julie Hazelton

“Lylehill Young Farmers’ Club is indebted to everyone who supported the charity tractor run, and contributed the success of the event.”

Anyone interested in Lylehill Young Farmers’ Club can find out more on their facebook page @lylehillyoungfarmers

James Watt, and son Jamesie, Rickamore, Templepatrick, pictured at Lylehill YFCâ€TMs Jamesie Watt Memorial Tractor Run in aid of Rural Support. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Archie and Victoria McKendry, with dad Robert, from Muckamore, Antrim, enjoying the Lylehill YFC tractor run in aid of Rural Support. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Zara Davis, secretary, Lylehill YFC, is pictured at the Jamesie Watt Memorial Tractor Run with Rural Support represetatives Emma Louise Kellls, and John Taggart. Picture: Julie Hazelton