Massereene golfers win ‘Sod Busters Cup’
Members of Massereene and Allen Park Golf Clubs played a very close contest recently for The Sod Busters Cup.
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 3:06 pm
The trophy is in memory of Alexander Taylor Hanlon whose son Sinclair and grandson Alex took part in the competition.
Massereene emerged the victors winning 3-2.
