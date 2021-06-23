Mini Land Rover experience gears up to open at Glenarm Castle on July 1

Supported by Charles Hurst Land Rover as the headline sponsor, complementing its current national “Outspiration” campaign, with additional support from NFU Mutual, the adventure will provide families with a safe, fun drive on the off-road Mini Land Rover adventure course.

Kids from three to 11 years can take over the wheel of one of five Mini Land Rover cars; featuring steering wheel, a starter key, accelerator, lights, a direction switch with accompanying adults having access to a hand held fob which will remotely switch off the car.

Reaching a top speed of potentially 5mph, kids will drive on a specifically designed outdoor course with a range of ‘challenges’ along the way. The experience lasts 45 minutes which includes a 15 minute safety briefing.

MINI LAND ROVER EXPERIENCE GEARS UP TO OPEN AT GLENARM CASTLE IN JULY

The Mini Land Rover Experience is part of a £500k investment, announced earlier this year, to significantly enhance the Glenarm Castle visitor experience. This includes sea view holiday pods, a Heritage Centre, Museum, Woodland Walk, E-Bike Hire, a Castle Shop and The Milk Parlour. The investment has also helped to create up to 20 full and part time jobs.

Looking forward to welcoming families to Glenarm Castle’s Mini Land Rover Experience, Adrian Morrow, Glenarm Castle Managing Director, said: “We are very excited to offer the Mini Land Rover Experience as part of our visitor experience investment, sponsored by Charles Hurst Land Rover and supported by NFU Mutual, at Glenarm Castle. We have taken great care to ensure that families have a fantastic, safe and enjoyable adventure. Kids will enjoy taking control of the wheel of the mini Land Rover cars and tackling the ‘challenges’ on our specifically designed outdoor course. With many people choosing to holiday at home this summer, we are expecting the experience to be in high demand. We would encourage anyone hoping to bring their family to enjoy the Mini Land Rover Experience to book in advance to avoid disappointment.”