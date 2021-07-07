Minister Mallon visits sustainability projects in Randalstown

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has paid a visit to Randalstown to view the recent work carried out to further enhance the award-winning town.

Thanks to funding from the Department for Infrastructure, the council in partnership with local community group Tidy Randalstown, have been able to plant more than 50 native trees to create a tree boulevard on entering the town.

As well as the sustainable tree planting project, the Minister visited the new heritage garden – a biodiversity project completed on the site of a disused railway embankment.”

Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon during a visit to Randalstown. She is pictured at the Heritage Garden with Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb, Councillor Noreen McClelland, Councillor Ryan Wilson, Helen Boyd, Chair of Tidy Randalstown, Gary Quinn, Dept for Infrastructure, Suzanne Winter, Tidy Randalstown and Councillor Glenn Finlay.