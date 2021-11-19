Nadine Coyle unveils new National Lottery Artwork in Antrim Castle Gardens

It has been commissioned by the National Lottery to inspire change and to encourage the public to think about how they might use some of the £30million raised for good causes each week in their own communities.

The installation in Northern Ireland is the second of four pieces of artwork that The National Lottery plans to unveil this week across the UK as part of its 27th birthday celebrations.

The installation is an anamorphic piece of artwork that when viewed from a specific angle says the word ‘DREAMS’ and from another view forms a

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb with Nadine Coyle in Antrim Castle Gardens.

question mark. Once all four pieces have been unveiled, they will form the message ‘BUILD DREAMS, CREATE CHANGE’ to prompt the question what change could you make to improve your local community?

The installations have been created by leading arts collective Greyworld and inspired by National Lottery funded projects. Each installation has been made from more than 636 National Lottery balls, which represent the 636,000 and more organisations that benefit from the funding across the sports, art, heritage and community sectors.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb said “I am delighted that The National Lottery has chosen the magnificent Antrim Castle Gardens as their Northern Ireland location to showcase this wonderful piece of art. We share a mutual passion for helping to improve our local communities and support the array of good causes across the Borough”.

Former Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle, said: “Performing at venues around the UK throughout my career, I was able to really experience the impactful changes The National Lottery funding can create for so many individuals and organisations in the music industry. The Arts have always had the ability to connect you with people, to give you confidence and to nurture your creativity. And so, celebrating this funding that identifies and supports local community projects to inspire and include future generations is something that is very close to my heart.”

Former Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle unveils new National Lottery Artwork in Antrim Castle Gardens that calls to make change happen(Photo by Charles McQuillan/ Getty Images for The National Lottery)

The Northern Ireland installation will be available to view until Sunday 21st November, with other installations popping up in the Royal Botanic Garden in Edinburgh, the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff and Trafalgar Square in London.