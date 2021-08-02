Pipe Band Festival to be held at Castle Gardens on August 7

The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, Northern Ireland Branch, will present this musical festival where numerous bands from across Northern Ireland will take part and the event has the support of Antrim & Newtownabbey Council.

To ensure public safety and to adhere with social distance guidelines there are limited tickets available for this event which must be booked in advance. Entry will only be permitted on receipt of a ticket. Tickets are priced at £1 each and can be purchased online at antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/events or for telephone sales please call Clotworthy House on 028 9448 1338.

All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Mayor’s Charities: Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice and Women’s Aid ABCLN.

Admission is from 12 noon with the event beginning at 2pm.

Those who are planning to attend are being asked to use town centre car parking as onsite is for accessible parking only.