Power NI provides horsepower to local Animal Sanctuary

The Antrim based animal sanctuary was nominated to receive the funding by Power NI employee, Maria Fyfe, as part of the company’s staff sponsorship scheme ‘Helping Hands’, which gives staff the opportunity to put forward local groups and organisations to receive funding.

Thanks to the donation, the group was able to purchase much needed equipment, such as head collars, lead ropes, wheelbarrows, shovels, durable hoses and buckets.

Registered charity, Crosskennan Lane Animal Sanctuary, is a welfare and rescue organisation for horses and ponies in NI, providing volunteering opportunities, work experience, Animal Therapy and education.

