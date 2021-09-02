Power NI provides horsepower to local Animal Sanctuary
Crosskennan Lane Animal Sanctuary is celebrating receiving a £300 community grant from Power NI.
The Antrim based animal sanctuary was nominated to receive the funding by Power NI employee, Maria Fyfe, as part of the company’s staff sponsorship scheme ‘Helping Hands’, which gives staff the opportunity to put forward local groups and organisations to receive funding.
Thanks to the donation, the group was able to purchase much needed equipment, such as head collars, lead ropes, wheelbarrows, shovels, durable hoses and buckets.
Registered charity, Crosskennan Lane Animal Sanctuary, is a welfare and rescue organisation for horses and ponies in NI, providing volunteering opportunities, work experience, Animal Therapy and education.
With the help of Power NI, the sanctuary was able to purchase a range of tools and accessories including a number of large wheelbarrows which allow the staff and volunteers to safely transport heavy loads of waste and feeds in a safe manner.
Grateful for the funding, Power NI employee Maria Fyfe said: “As a volunteer at Crosskennan Lane Animal Sanctuary, I am delighted that Power NI can help a small, independent charity providing care to approximately 100 animals daily. Like all charities our fundraising efforts have been impacted by Covid so all support is gratefully received. The equipment will help all the volunteers and staff who work tirelessly to look after all the beautiful animals that have been entrusted into their care.”