Randalstown is YFC of the year

Yet again this year the club programme was interrupted by Covid-19 but members kept busy by getting involved, albeit virtually, in the many competitions, challenges and campaigns organised by the YFCU.

The New Year saw the club hold its AGM virtually and saw the following elected: president: Trevor McNeilly, vice president: Lynsey McNeilly, club leader: Jack Johnston, assistant club leader: Steven Doole, secretary: Elizabeth Adair, assistant secretary: Laura Agnew, treasurer: Alison Thompson, assistant treasurer: Kathleen Galloway, PRO: Rachel McNeilly and assistant PRO: Georgia Nicholl.

A varied programme of meetings took place over the year.

The junior members celebrating winning club of the year

The club finished the year on a high by winning the prestigious club of the year award, winning the new Ann Cameron Cup at the virtual AGM.

Having been shortlisted as one of the seven finalists, club leader Jack and club secretary Elizabeth were challenged to create a presentation on how they would like to shape the club for the future. They created a brilliant guide with exciting strategies for club recruitment, retention and social media and Randalstown YFC was chosen as the club of the Year – a fantastic achievement. The club also gained the Linda Steele Trophy for work with the environment.

Randalstown YFC would like to thank everyone who gave up their time to help out with the club in any way throughout the year.

More details can be found on their Facebook page – Randalstown YFC or contact club secretary, Elizabeth Adair, on 07846748555 or club leader, Jack Johnston on 07540242638.

Robert, Leanne and Gemma receiving their Co Antrim prizes

Members Jack, Rachel and Elizabeth receiving the green flag award on behalf of the club

Elizabeth Adair receiving the Ulster Wildlife Grassroots Challenge Young Environmental Leader award and best club activity award on behalf of the club

The senior members celebrating winning club of the year