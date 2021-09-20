Sunday evening Drive-In events
Duneane Presbyterian Church is currently the setting for a series of Sunday evening drive-in events.
Monday, 20th September 2021, 10:10 am
The next will be held on Sunday, September 26, when there will be ministry in word and song from 6.30pm featuring Willie Logan and The Montgomery Sisters.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
The Duneane drive-in events are set to continue into October.