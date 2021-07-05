Three-day Food & Craft Festival
Festival fever is set to take hold in Antrim from Friday, July 16, with the arrival of the three-day ‘Food & Craft Festival’.
The Junction Retail and Leisure Park in Antrim will act as the ‘Food & Craft Festival’ food hub, showcasing a mouth-watering range of local food and beverage producers, cooking demonstrations, award-winning food trucks and family entertainment. The festival’s official drinks partner, Jake’s Cocktail Bar, will also host a pop-up beer garden where visitors can sit back and soak up the atmosphere.
For arts and crafts fanatics, Market Square will be the hotspot to discover the wide range of local handcrafted products. One of the most popular events throughout the three-day festival is set to be the Picnic in the Park, where families can enjoy a day of foodie fun in the Antrim Castle Gardens featuring live entertainment, a creative zone, and a pop-up urban farm. The festival, which makes its arrival on Friday, will run until Sunday, July 18, launching a host of activities including:
Friday: Taste of NI Garden Party at Antrim Castle Gardens – 12pm-3pm
Historic Walking Tour with Food & Wine Tasting with Antrim Walking Tours - 1pm
Twilight Market at Market Square – 5pm-9pm
Saturday: Artisan Food & Drink Market at The Junction Antrim – 10am-5pm
Art, Craft & Lifestyle Market at Market Square - 10am-3pm
Historic Walking Tour with Food & Wine Tasting with Antrim Walking Tours - 1pm
Picnic in the Park at Antrim Castle Gardens - 11am-4pm
Sunday: Art, Craft & Lifestyle Market at Market Square – 12pm – 5pm
Artisan Food & Drink Market at The Junction Antrim - 12pm-5pm
*Note, booking is required for the Historic Walking Tours, Picnic in the Park and Taste of NI Garden Party. A shuttle bus service will run between the three main locations on July 17 and 18. For more details and admission fees, visit www.nifoodandcraftfestival.com