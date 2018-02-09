Packed attendance at ‘Let’s Get Together’ Conference

Let’s Get Together’s conference, “Aiding Recovery”, took place in Ballymena on February 7 with great success.

Hope Centre Project co-ordinator Ben Delija was delighted to see over 120 people and 43 organisations represented at the event.

Pictured at the Let's Get Together Conference in Ballymena are (Back) Philip McGuigan MLA, Jonathan Hodge Hope Centre manager, Ben Delija Hope Centre Project Coordinator, Paul Frew MLA; and (Front) May Anderson Chairperson Hope Centre, Mayor Cllr Paul Reid and Vivian McKinnon Ni Regional coordinator Smart Recovery.

The Let’s Get Together programme, which is funded by the Big Lottery, is for adults over 50 who have an addiction and who are dealing with issues associated with addiction such as social isolation, loneliness and mental health issues.

Ben told The Times: “Aiding Recovery has become a very special event for us as an organisation, celebrating the achievement of our service users”.

Delegates at the conference heard from Dr Gregg (Consultant in Addiction Psychiatry) who gave information on misuse of prescription medication and also Vivian McKinnon NI Regional Coordinator for UK Smart Recovery who spoke about how Smart Recovery can help people recover from addictive behaviour, based on using motivational, behavioural and cognitive methods. Two recovery videos from service users were also shown.

Anyone who would like to find out more about ‘Lets’ Get Together’ can contact the Hope Centre, Ballymena, on 02825632726