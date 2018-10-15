Ballymena Hope Centre is hosting a number of free events for all the community, the first of which will be a ‘Party in the Park’ at the Peoples’ Park on Saturday, October 27, from 11am-5pm.

It will include a bouncy castle and arts and craft and much more.

On October 29, from 10.30am, a special exhibition by The Caravan Gallery will be on display at the Hope Centre in the town.

The Hope Centre is also inviting the public to a showcase of its music and drama projects on Monday, October 29, at 7pm in Larne Town Hall.

A buffet will be served prior to the event at 6.30pm and while this is a free event places are strictly limited. To find out more contact adele@hopeballymena.com or 028 2563 2726.

Reflections and Light a collaboration between composer and arranger Joe Duddell and The Hope Centre, will be played live by the

Ulster Orchestra. The Ulster Orchestra will also play Lacrimae Rerum by Neil Martin, conducted by Joe Duddell.

There will also be ‘Hope: A Play About Addiction’ by Philip Orr opening and closing songs by Larne Community Choir.

Compere for the evening will be Neil McClelland (Cool FM)

The organisers have extedned special thanks to Sunnylands and Woodburn Community Development Group and Larne YMCA.