Pavers grant for Links2Pink

Community charity Links2Pink has been awarded £500 by The Pavers Foundation.

The award was made after Shauna Tweedie, assistant manager at the Pavers store in Antrim, applied for a grant to support the cause which is close to her heart.

Pavers established the foundation in 2018 to enable charity giving by the business and its 1700 staff. Pavers has pledged £2.3m to good causes in its first year, which includes the employee grant applications. Each Pavers staff member has the opportunity to put forward causes close to their heart which relate to health, education or community projects in their local area. A total of £73,800 has been awarded to the first round of 25 applications. The donation to Links2Pink will help the charity continue supporting families throughout the borough who are struggling due to illness or have found themselves in difficult circumstances.

Shauna said: “My sisters and I contacted Links2Pink in December 2017, after our mother, Mary was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer. The charity organised an amazing family day out for my three sisters and the six grandchildren in our family. It meant that we were able to spend quality time together as a family, which is everything that our mother would have wanted. Links2pink were more than helpful in our hour of need.”