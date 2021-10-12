Would you have space in your heart and home for one of these dogs?

Meet Snoopy and Casper, two beautiful boys on the look out for their forever home.

Snoopy

Age: Four

American Bulldog

Snoopy is a fabulous American Bulldog who is super friendly. He loves spending time with his carers and getting cuddles. He also loves getting out and about for his walks as he is an active lad.

Snoopy is looking for a loving home with older teenage children due to his bounciness. He will require a secure garden to play in as he was quite the escape artist in his previous home. Snoopy could potentially live with another friendly doggy pal pending successful meets at the centre.

Casper

Age: Nine

Breed: Terrier Cross

Casper is a great doggy companion who is currently enjoying all the comforts of home in foster care while he awaits his forever home. He is a shy but very sweet natured boy. Once he gets to know you he enjoys a cuddle. He enjoys playing and learning new tricks. Casper does not like being left alone and is currently on a training plan to manage this, so adopters will have to continue with this training. A home where he is rarely left alone would be perfect for Casper. He prefers to know you are close by and likes to sleep in the bedroom area at night.

Casper is looking for a quiet, adult only home where he is the only pet. He can get worried on walks so requires a new home with a secure garden so he can run and play with his favourite toy – his ball!

If you are interested in rehoming one of the dogs currently at the Ballymena Centre go to www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming

*Dogs Trust in Northern Ireland is calling on local dog lovers to take part in the biggest ever nationwide survey to help dogs and owners of the future. The National Dog Survey, launched by Dogs Trust, will help the charity better-understand the UK’s 12.5 million-strong pooch population and the part dogs play in their owners’ lives, shaping the support the charity offers to canine companions and their families.

Conor O’Kane, Rehoming Centre Manager for Dogs Trust in Ballymena, said: “Through this survey we want to learn as much as possible about dog ownership to inform what we do to improve dog welfare and support dog owners. Dogs Trust has been around for 130 years and in that time so much has changed when it comes to dogs being at the heart of our family. This is the first time we have carried out a survey of this kind and we want to hear from dog owners as well as people who don’t currently have a dog but have lived with one in the past. By gathering as much information as we can, we will be able to help people and dogs live the best lives possible together.”