Platinum celebrations for Ahoghill WI

Ahoghill WI are celebrating their Platinum anniversary.

Members recently marked the very special occasion with an anniversary meal in Tullyglass where president Joanne Carruthers welcomed members and guests - Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Lindsay Millar, WI Federation Chairman Colettte Craig, and representatives of Slemish Area WI Sophia Maybin, Ethel Simpson and Marie Mewha.

Prior to their meal, congratulations cards from other WI groups were read by Joanne and, afterwards, a special anniversary cake was cut by Joanne and Colette and sampled by all.

Greetings were brought by Lindsay Millar who thanked the WI for their contribution to the local community and Colette congratulated Ahoghill WI on reaching such an important birthday.

Joanne and Colette presented Mamie Greer with The Jubilee Cup for most points in all competitions and the 60th anniversary vase to Mary Kernohan who was runner up in competitions. Alma Suthers, Judith Carruthers and Joanne Carruthers received an award for their success in the WI quiz and Jean Clarke was awarded the Bowls award.

Commemorative gifts of an engraved paperweight and pen were given to all members and guests.

Mrs Jean Clarke thanked Joanne and her committee for all the hard work they had done in the special 70th anniversary year and thanks were extended to ‘Awards For All’ for their generous grant which has been very useful to Ahoghill WI in their ‘platinum’ year.