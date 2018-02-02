Play Days are popping up across Mid & East Antrim

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Paul Reid, is encouraging families to get out to play and enjoy parks and open spaces in the Borough.

The first citizen has announced details of Pop Up Play Days taking place throughout the borough over the coming months.

Councillor Reid said: “We have fantastic parks and open spaces provision in the Borough and this is a chance to get outdoors and enjoy them.

“At our Pop Up Play days families can enjoy a wide range of fun games and activities - and it’s all completely free.

“Play opportunities should be accessible for all children, so our Pop Up Play programme is focusing primarily on our smaller, local parks and open spaces.”

In the Ballymena area, Pop Up Play days will be held at Ahoghill Play Park (Galgorm Road) on Saturday, February 10, from 11am-1pm; Gracehill Village Green on Saturday, March 24, from 1-3pm, and Shellinghill Park, Cullybackey on Saturday, April 7, from 11am-1pm.

In East Antrim, a Pop up Play Day will also be held on Saturday, March 31, 2pm to 4pm, at Carnfunnock Country Park and a Picnic and Big Garden Games Day, will take place on Saturday, May 12, from 11am to 1pm, at Eden Allotment Gardens.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Play Development Officer, Denise McVeigh, said: “Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is committed to promoting health, wellbeing and the benefits of getting outdoors and getting active, and play is a great way to achieve this”