Play pods now in place in Mid & East Antrim

Ten new play pods, which are secure storage units for play equipment, are now in place throughout the borough.

Alongside the pods are 20 volunteer ‘Play Rangers’ who have received training in the promotion of play as an essential part of children and young people’s lives.

The training was delivered as part of the innovative Community Play Rangers programme rolled out by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council in partnership with PlayBoard NI and funded by the Public Health Agency.

Mayor Maureen Morrow, said: “During the summer months volunteers from communities across the borough received training from PlayBoard NI experts and successfully qualified as Play Rangers. All volunteers who completed the training then received a Play Pod for use in their community. A play pod takes the form of a secure storage unit filled with play equipment and loose parts that offers outdoor play opportunities for local children all year round. I am delighted that there are now 20 Play Rangers and 10 Play Pods in place.”